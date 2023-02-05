A prosecutor prosecuted Jaime Ronaldo Pava Vasquez, allegedly responsible for the theft and subsequent murder of the journalist Marcos Felipe Samudio

The reprehensible event occurred on January 31 in Flandes, Tolima. According to the investigative body’s evidence, Pava Vásquez would have intercepted the communicator to steal her cell phone. Samudio would have resisted, so the criminal decided to wound him in the neck with a knife. The victim died due to the seriousness of the injury.

The assailant escaped and, hours later, appeared before the authorities. There he was captured by officials of the National Police in Girardot (Cundinamarca).