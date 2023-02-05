Home News The murderer of a renowned Colombian journalist is sent to jail
News

by admin
A prosecutor prosecuted Jaime Ronaldo Pava Vasquez, allegedly responsible for the theft and subsequent murder of the journalist Marcos Felipe Samudio

The reprehensible event occurred on January 31 in Flandes, Tolima. According to the investigative body’s evidence, Pava Vásquez would have intercepted the communicator to steal her cell phone. Samudio would have resisted, so the criminal decided to wound him in the neck with a knife. The victim died due to the seriousness of the injury.

The assailant escaped and, hours later, appeared before the authorities. There he was captured by officials of the National Police in Girardot (Cundinamarca).

“The Prosecutor’s Office charged Pava Vásquez with the crimes of aggravated homicide and qualified robbery. The charges were not accepted by the defendant and at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, a guarantee control judge sheltered him with an insurance measure in a prison,” he says. to entity.

