The musical success that Diomedes Díaz recorded without knowing the composer

In an interview for the comedian ‘Teadoro’, the vallenato composer Franklin Moya He said that Diomedes Díaz recorded a song for him, however, he was never able to talk to him or meet him.

It’s about the vallenato ‘Perro sinverguenza’, a musical hit released in 1994, before the accordion player Juancho Rois died in a plane crash.

“Isaac León Durán once asked me why Diomedes hadn’t recorded songs for me, and I told him it was because he hadn’t found someone to bring him a song so he could listen to it. And he told me that he promised to do that. He told me that he got on with Anibal Galindo, Juancho Rois, Diomedes and others, in the truck, and put on the cassette, and Diomedes said: ‘Hey, but what a perfect pod. Tell that boy to go ask for credit at the Cañahuate store, that if I record an album with only one song it will be with that”, he recounted.

Later, ‘El Cacique de La Junta’ recorded the song. However, Franklin was never able to speak to him. “I remember the first time I heard ‘The scoundrel dog’ on the radio, Hernando Marín called and asked to repeat the song. And I felt proud, I knew it was a success”.

“Oh! my mother-in-law told me one day,

scoundrel dog

because I fell in love with him

To one of his girls

and me hunting

Support with patience,

And I never answered

When she told me:

Oh! the jaraganazo has arrived,

drinker and womanizer

I don’t love that man

Because for you it is a failure!“, says a part of the song.

The Guajiro composer also recounted that he was inspired by the way midwife Ana Tomasa Gámez de Brito treated him when she tried to win over her foster daughter. That’s where the song came from.

