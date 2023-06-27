the Muslim Union offers an ox to the Archbishop of Lomé – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

In Togo, the different religions coexist and evolve in peace. The war of religions does not exist as under other skies. The good neighborliness between the Catholic Christian community and the Muslim Union is obvious.

As a prelude to the Tabaski feast, the Muslim Union of Togo offered an ox on June 27, 2023 to the Archbishop of Lomé, Mgr Nicodème Barrigah. It was at the Christ the Redeemer Center in Lomé.

This is not the first gesture of brotherhood between the two religions. On April 9, 2023, the Archbishop of Lomé accompanied by other Catholic priests and sisters visited the House of Hadj. A solemn welcome was reserved for the host with the presentation of the different compartments of the room followed by convivial exchanges. The meeting ended with a short time of sharing for the break of Muslim Lent. It was a Friday evening which coincided with Good Friday among Catholic Christians. Muslim and Christian prayers furnished the meeting.

In addition, to materialize the links that exist between the two religious communities, the Archbishop of Lomé, Monsignor Nicodème Barrigah, on Friday May 07, 2021, offered a donation consisting mainly of food to the Muslim Union of Togo. In return, the UMT presented boxes of dates in recognition.

An approach by the Archbishop welcomed at the time by the interim president of the UMT, El Hadj Inoussa Bouraïma, and his entourage who saw in this gesture a sign of fraternity. For the prelate it is “a process of brotherhood that has existed since between the Muslim and Christian Catholic community of Togo”.

Atha Assan

