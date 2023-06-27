The “stick” that Mica Viciconte threw at Nicole Neumann in the middle of the conflict with Indiana Cubero

In the midst of the conflict between Nicole Neumann and Indiana Cubero, Mica Viciconte launched a spicy gesture through a publication on her Instagram account.

The model published a video in which her son Luca can be seen helping the eldest daughter of Cubero and Neumann. In addition, to accompany the video, she wrote: “That’s what life is all about, playing with the family, giving LOVE, bringing smiles, it’s the best way to foster and strengthen ties in our home.”

As expected, the fact that Viciconte published said clip at such a delicate moment for his family did not go down well with his followers, who immediately let him know with strong criticism and accusations.

The panelist was pointed out to constantly show Indiana on her social networks, they accused her of filling the adolescent’s head against her mother and, they questioned both her and Cubero about the role that her lawyer is playing in the different television programs, airing family intimacies.

Indiana Cubero’s complaint to Nicole Neumann

Nicole Neumann’s daughter, Indiana Cubero, would have denounced her mother for family violence, as revealed by Marcela Tauro on the Intruders program, yesterday.

The 14-year-old teenager, who currently lives with her father Fabián Cubero, would have taken the case to Justice. The complaint would include accusations of physical, verbal and psychological violence by the model.

“There is a recording of many hours that the judge has as evidence. There is talk of violence, a little physical, emotional and verbal, “said Tauro regarding the complaint that was filed in Family Court No. 2 of Tigre, in charge of Judge Celina Sendra.