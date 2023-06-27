Home » The “stick” that Mica Viciconte threw at Nicole Neumann in the middle of the conflict with Indiana Cubero
Entertainment

The “stick” that Mica Viciconte threw at Nicole Neumann in the middle of the conflict with Indiana Cubero

by admin
The “stick” that Mica Viciconte threw at Nicole Neumann in the middle of the conflict with Indiana Cubero

In the midst of the conflict between Nicole Neumann and Indiana Cubero, Mica Viciconte launched a spicy gesture through a publication on her Instagram account.

The model published a video in which her son Luca can be seen helping the eldest daughter of Cubero and Neumann. In addition, to accompany the video, she wrote: “That’s what life is all about, playing with the family, giving LOVE, bringing smiles, it’s the best way to foster and strengthen ties in our home.”

As expected, the fact that Viciconte published said clip at such a delicate moment for his family did not go down well with his followers, who immediately let him know with strong criticism and accusations.

The panelist was pointed out to constantly show Indiana on her social networks, they accused her of filling the adolescent’s head against her mother and, they questioned both her and Cubero about the role that her lawyer is playing in the different television programs, airing family intimacies.

Indiana Cubero’s complaint to Nicole Neumann

Nicole Neumann’s daughter, Indiana Cubero, would have denounced her mother for family violence, as revealed by Marcela Tauro on the Intruders program, yesterday.

The 14-year-old teenager, who currently lives with her father Fabián Cubero, would have taken the case to Justice. The complaint would include accusations of physical, verbal and psychological violence by the model.

“There is a recording of many hours that the judge has as evidence. There is talk of violence, a little physical, emotional and verbal, “said Tauro regarding the complaint that was filed in Family Court No. 2 of Tigre, in charge of Judge Celina Sendra.

You may also like

In the 21st century, we return to earthen...

The Pino Hachado pass closed this Tuesday due...

“Stars and Stripes Red and Royal Blue” released...

Shakira opens her heart again and spoke of...

“Spider-Man: Across the Universe” releases a new special...

The regional landfill proposed by Arabela Carreras is...

How much did values ​​rise in Córdoba compared...

Jingyu’s first Songhua River Music Festival announces that...

Brunello Cucinelli: «Thus we will rebuild Castelluccio di...

Tolosa Paz was hurt by what happened with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy