Gene Gnocchi has become grampa of the little one Eugenio and announced it through his profiles social. In fact, the comedian shared a sweet photo of him with the newborn in arms. On Twitter come on Instagram users left thousands of likes and comments and wrote the warmest congratulations to Gene who revealed that he was very excited about the arrival of his nephew.

Black sweater, a pair of jeans, a mask and hers in her arms nephew Eugene. This is the photo that Gene Gnocchi shared on their channels social writing the sweet caption: «The two Eugenio, grampa e Grandchild. Emotion» complete with a red heart. The comedian has eyes only for his little one bambino who in the picture is sleeping in a blissful way.

Gene Gnocchi and family

Gene Gnocchi he is very fond of hers family and he never hid it. Recently his brother Charlie Gnocchi participated in the Big Brother VIP: he stayed inside the house for several weeks, only to go out and therefore lose in televoting.