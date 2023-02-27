by weathersicily.it – ​​49 seconds ago

As expected yesterday, Sunday 26 February 2023, in our region we witnessed a sharp drop in temperature and the return of scattered rainfall, especially in the central-western and northern Tyrrhenian sectors,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily weather: it’s snowing again between Madonie and Nebrodi! appeared 49 seconds ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».