1.258 billion mu of autumn grain has been harvested across the country, 96.3% of the progress has been completed

CCTV News: Pay attention to the latest news of autumn grain production. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs announced on the 13th that as of November 13, 1.258 billion mu of autumn grain had been harvested across the country, and the progress was 96.3% complete. At present, the late rice harvest in the south is also coming to an end.

In Dexing City, Jiangxi Province, 231,300 mu of late rice has ushered in the harvest season. In order to speed up the harvesting progress, the local agricultural machinery is allocated uniformly, and the harvesting time is arranged in a staggered peak to maximize the efficiency of the agricultural machinery. It is expected that the late rice harvest will be completed in mid-November.

In the past two days, more than 700,000 mu of late rice in Jianhu County, Yancheng, Jiangsu has ushered in a bumper harvest. The local area seizes the agricultural season and actively organizes machine harvesting operations. After being harvested into the warehouse, drying of paddy has become the key to ensuring the quality of the grain.

Yuan Peiwen, a member of the autumn grain security service team in Jianhu County, Yancheng City: We have formulated a number of emergency security plans to solve the problems that may arise in the autumn harvest and autumn crops in a timely manner, so that ordinary people no longer rely on the sky to eat.

In the past few days, Jiangmen, Guangdong organized farmers to use the fine weather to harvest late rice, and the fields have seen a bumper harvest.

During the critical period of autumn grain production this year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs formulated and issued technical guidelines for rice resistance to high temperature and heat damage in the south. At the same time, more than 3,500 large and medium-sized irrigation areas in drought-affected provinces in the Yangtze River Basin have irrigated a total of 170 million mu of arable land, which has generally guaranteed irrigation areas. The demand for irrigation water for domestic crops has played a pivotal role in achieving drought resistance and a bumper harvest of autumn grains. (CCTV)

