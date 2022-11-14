ROME – Alfa Romeo is the first car brand in the premium segment. This was revealed by the “JD Power 2022 US Sales Satisfaction Index” study, carried out by the world‘s leading company in the sector of consumer information, consulting services and data analysis. Alfa Romeo therefore leads the ranking of premium brands and all the brands of the Stellantis group, positioning itself at the top of the coveted ranking. The biscione brand recorded the greatest rise in the segment (consisting of 14 brands) compared to last year, with an increase of 25 points, reaching an overall score of 833. Thus, starting from ninth place, Alfa Romeo was able to conquer the first. position in the premium brand category with a leap forward of eight positions.

“The quality of our products and customer service are top priorities for Alfa Romeo, and we are really proud to see that our efforts have placed the brand at the top of the premium brands in the JD Power Sales Satisfaction Index,” said Larry. Dominique, senior vice president and head of Alfa Romeo North America – We are focused on continually improving the overall customer experience of Alfa Romeo customers, and this recognition testifies to our strong focus on perfecting dealership management ”.

The leadership achieved represents a source of pride for Alfa Romeo, which considers it as recognition of the commitment made in the work carried out in the United States and of all the activities undertaken to improve the quality of services and user satisfaction. A gratification that goes beyond the quality of the product and also includes the customer experience, an element that represents an essential priority for the Biscione brand. In short, the first place in the JD Power ranking becomes even more important in the context of the development strategy that the brand has planned for the United States, a key market in which Alfa Romeo has been missing for a long time and in which it intends to expand rapidly with products. and dedicated services. (Maurilio Rigo)