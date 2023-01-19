The 2023 National Conscription Work Video and Telephone Conference was held in Beijing on the 18th. The meeting made arrangements for the two conscription work this year, emphasizing the need to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, focus on building a world-class army and recruit more high-quality soldiers.

It is reported that the conscription for the first half of the year starts on February 15 and ends on March 31; the second half of the year begins on August 15 and ends on September 30.The collection objects focus on college students, highlighting the collection of graduates from various schools at all levels, giving priority to the approval of science and engineering college students and skilled personnel required for war preparations to join the army. The recruited young women are fresh graduates of ordinary high schools, full-time fresh graduates and current students of ordinary institutions of higher learning and scientific research institutions. In 2022, full-time graduates of ordinary colleges and universities can sign up for the recruitment of female soldiers in the first half of 2023. Recruitment age, young men are 18 to 22 years old in 2023, graduates of ordinary colleges and universities, and graduating students who meet the graduation requirements are relaxed to 24 years old, postgraduate graduates and students in school are relaxed to 26 years old, junior high school graduates No more than 20 years old; female youths are 18 to 22 years old in 2023, full-time postgraduate fresh graduates and school students are relaxed to 26 years old, and full-time regular college graduates in 2022 who are recruited in the first half of the year are relaxed to 23 years old one year old.

The meeting pointed out that outstanding young people who have performed outstandingly in emergency rescue and disaster relief and restoration and reconstruction of disaster areas, martyrs, soldiers who died on duty, children of soldiers who died of illness, brothers and sisters, and children of active servicemen, those who meet the conditions should be given priority in approval for enlistment. Areas where ethnic minorities live concentratedly should enlist more youths from ethnic minorities who are bilingual, have a high level of education, and have good overall quality. The old revolutionary areas should recruit more descendants of the old Red Army and old demobilized soldiers to join the army.

The meeting clarified that young people of the right age should apply in the place of their household registration, and those whose habitual residence is not in the same province (autonomous region, municipality directly under the Central Government) and have obtained a local residence permit for more than 3 years can apply in the place of habitual residence. Fresh graduates and current students of ordinary colleges and universities can apply at the location of the school, or at the place of household registration before enrollment, and college freshmen can apply at the place of household registration before enrollment. Young people of the right age can log on to the “National Recruitment Network” (http://www.gfbzb.gov.cn/) by themselves, and fill in the relevant information to apply for the recruitment.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to highlight the recruitment of graduates of all levels and types, especially college graduates, increase the recruitment of skilled personnel, and recruit more highly educated youth, high-tech experts, and high-quality personnel; actively explore precise recruitment, and carry out pre-conscription of soldiers Pre-reserve, speed up the construction of information platforms, and improve the quality and efficiency of conscription work; strictly implement the rules and regulations of clean conscription, two-way accountability, zero reporting, supervisors, etc., and continue to release strong signals of high-pressure discipline; strengthen organizational leadership, scientific organization and implementation, Closely coordinate and cooperate to ensure the successful completion of the annual conscription task.