The Nerazzurri number one after his success in the Supercoppa Italiana: “Everything has been done well in recent years. Being in charge of this club is a fantastic, unforgettable journey. And the championship is still open”
At the end of the game, with the Italian Super Cup on the bulletin board, Steven Zhang also put his face in it. And he’s a happy face for the fourth trophy in his management and for a match dominated from start to finish against his cousins from Milan: “Winning the derby is always exciting, our project started 6-7 years ago and this it is a culmination of our journey”.
With your head held high
—
The president’s words are enthusiastic and, above all, full of pride: “It’s an unforgettable journey, I have to thank everyone who is part of it, from the players to the staff”. And the present fits perfectly into what has happened so far, with a look at a future on which Zhang himself expresses himself: “Looking at the past, we have done everything right so far. As long as I stay here, the project will be a winner “. The rest of the season, according to the number one, is not lost: “The path both in the championship and in the Champions League is long and therefore everything is still open: anything can happen”.
January 18, 2023 (change January 18, 2023 | 23:07)
© breaking latest news