At the end of the game, with the Italian Super Cup on the bulletin board, Steven Zhang also put his face in it. And he’s a happy face for the fourth trophy in his management and for a match dominated from start to finish against his cousins ​​from Milan: “Winning the derby is always exciting, our project started 6-7 years ago and this it is a culmination of our journey”.

With your head held high

The president’s words are enthusiastic and, above all, full of pride: “It’s an unforgettable journey, I have to thank everyone who is part of it, from the players to the staff”. And the present fits perfectly into what has happened so far, with a look at a future on which Zhang himself expresses himself: “Looking at the past, we have done everything right so far. As long as I stay here, the project will be a winner “. The rest of the season, according to the number one, is not lost: “The path both in the championship and in the Champions League is long and therefore everything is still open: anything can happen”.