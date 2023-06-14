The national foreign minister will attend the launch of the tourism promotion of Paraguay in the Vatican

The national foreign minister, Ambassador Julio César Arriola, traveled to Vatican City to participate tomorrow, Thursday, June 15, in the launch of the tourism promotion of Paraguay, whose purpose is to disseminate the wide and diversified tourist offer of religious sites in our country. in particular the Jesuit Missions.

The launch is the result of the collaboration between the Government of Paraguay and the Opera Romana Pellegrinaggi, a Vatican tourism agency dedicated to promoting and organizing pilgrimages to the main places of Christianity in the world.

Likewise, Foreign Minister Arriola will inaugurate on Friday, June 16, the new headquarters of the Embassy of Paraguay to the Holy See. In addition, during his visit, the Minister will hold an audience with HE Monsignor Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations of the Vatican.

At the end of these activities, Minister Arriola will travel to Washington, DC, United States of America, to participate in the 53rd General Assembly of the Organization of American States, which will take place from June 21 to 23, under the motto “Strengthening of a culture of democratic responsibility with promotion, protection and equality of human rights in the Americas”.

In addition to his intervention in the plenary session of the Organization, the National Chancellor will take part in the Dialogue of the Heads of Delegation with the Secretary General and the Assistant Secretary General, as well as with the Permanent Observers and the Representatives of Civil Society Organizations. He will also participate in the Ministerial Meeting of the Summit Implementation Review Group (SIRG).

These meetings will serve to affirm Paraguay’s vocation and commitment to multilateralism and the values ​​promoted by the OAS, such as the defense of the rule of law, democracy, and the protection of human rights.

Source: News portal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.