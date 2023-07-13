Home » The National Land Agency visited Nuquí
News

The National Land Agency visited Nuquí

by admin
The National Land Agency visited Nuquí

From July 4 to 7, the coordinator of the National Land Agency in Chocó and various officials from his team visited the municipality of Nuquí, where they met with the mayor and the municipal cabinet, the personería, the office of public instruments, social organizations, Los Riscales community council.

They also visited the communities of Jurubirá, Tribugá. Arusí, Termales, explain the institutional offer and received and registered more than 320 individual applications for the formalization of private properties.

These requests for the formalization of private properties in Nuquí arose from the moment the Los Riscales community council was created. The owners of those lands expressed their desire to be excluded from the collective title and to date neither INCORA nor Incoder at the time did what was pertinent to guarantee the legal security of the land of these settlers.

See also  13,300 traffic people prepare for the Winter Olympics in five joint exercises for extreme weather traffic protection – yqqlm

You may also like

Persecuted by messages two lawyers, convicted of stalking...

Antinarcotics Headquarters in Loja suffers an attack; there...

The ‘Ruta del Agua’ continues to address the...

Chinese and Australian Foreign Ministers Meet to Strengthen...

La Russa jr case, the owner of the...

Dominican Man Turns Himself In After Dragging Police...

“It’s a catch-up session before the championship for...

Wearing military clothing and heavily armed, they were...

Exploring Guangxi: Taiwanese Students Experience Zhuang Village and...

Author short film tells the Film Commission fund...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy