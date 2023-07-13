The National Land Agency visited Nuquí

From July 4 to 7, the coordinator of the National Land Agency in Chocó and various officials from his team visited the municipality of Nuquí, where they met with the mayor and the municipal cabinet, the personería, the office of public instruments, social organizations, Los Riscales community council.

They also visited the communities of Jurubirá, Tribugá. Arusí, Termales, explain the institutional offer and received and registered more than 320 individual applications for the formalization of private properties.

These requests for the formalization of private properties in Nuquí arose from the moment the Los Riscales community council was created. The owners of those lands expressed their desire to be excluded from the collective title and to date neither INCORA nor Incoder at the time did what was pertinent to guarantee the legal security of the land of these settlers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

