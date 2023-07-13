The App that Turns Sleep into a Game

The Pokémon Company has officially announced the launch of Pokémon Sleep, an innovative application that turns sleep into a fun experience. Players will be able to pre-register for this new app, which will be available on Google Play for Android mobile devices.

Pokémon Sleep aims to reveal why we sometimes feel groggy in the morning, turning sleep into real “entertainment“. Operation is simple: just place your smartphone or Pokémon GO Plus + device next to your pillow before sleeping. During the night, a massive Snorlax that lives on an island will conduct research on your sleep patterns.

Players will be rewarded for sleeping longer by encouraging the recommended eight hours of sleep each night. The longer you sleep, the more Pokémon you’ll see gathering around Snorlax when you wake up by checking the app.

The app will classify your sleep into three categories: snooze, snooze, and snooze. Based on this, the developers ensure that Pokémon will “sleep similarly” around Snorlax when you wake up. Additionally, you may also discover Pokémon sleeping in a rare style that you’d be unlikely to normally observe. In fact, each Pokémon has different sleep styles, and the goal is to complete your “Sonnodex” by discovering them all.

To make the sleeping adventure even more immersive, we recommend the purchase of Pokémon GO Plus +, which connects to Pokémon Sleep via Bluetooth. Just press a button before falling asleep and place the device next to the pillow. Pokémon GO Plus + will measure your sleep data and Pikachu can become your alarm clock, notifying you when it’s time to wake up or sleep.

But when will Pokémon Sleep be available? The global launch is scheduled for the summer of 2023, although a precise date has not been set at the moment. However, fans will be able to purchase Pokémon GO Plus+ starting July 14, 2023.

