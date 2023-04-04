Linda Caicedo has not stopped surprising since her arrival at Real Madrid, and despite not starting the first few gamesthe Colombian has been establishing herself in the white club at the end of good performances, the same ones that already have her in the main 11.

He only has two goals, but in both of them he has managed to show his ability to play soccer, but it was this weekend’s one that has the fans of this team excited, because his level infected several of his teammates, and among she and midfielder Carolina Weir put together a collective play that ended with Linda’s goal.

This was Linda Caicedo’s second goal in Madrid

Linda’s goal play aroused a lot of interest on the part of Real Madrid fans, and it is that in addition to seeing how facetious she is, she was seen to be very precise with the passes between the lines, which shows the excellent technique she has . It should be noted that the Valle del Cauca team had already scored in the Copa de la Reina.