INTERNATIONAL (ÚH) The Revalidation exam, which is carried out by doctors trained abroad to work in Brazil, registered a massive postponement in the second call of 2022. Among the applicants were professionals received in Paraguay, Bolivia, Argentina, Venezuela and Cuba.

The Anísio Teixeira National Institute of Educational Studies and Research (Inep) of Brazil announced two weeks ago the results of the Revalida exam for the second semester of 2022, which registered the lowest approval rate of all its editions.

According to a publication last Saturday by the Portal do Marcos Santos, around 96% of the candidates failed in the first and second stages. This means that they will not be able to revalidate their titles in the neighboring country.

In the second call last year, 7,577 candidates appeared for the first stage and only 863 went on to the second stage, where the practical part is addressed. In this filter, only 263 in total managed to pass the test.

Among the more than 7,000 applicants who registered for the exam, 4,954 had Brazilian nationality. As for the country of origin of their medical degrees, in the top five were Bolivia, Cuba, Paraguay, Argentina and Venezuela, four of which have borders with Brazil.

The Portal do Marcos Santos reported that several applicants complained about the tests “made to fail” and spoke of a possible “boycott” for professionals who were trained abroad.

Some even threatened to resort to the Brazilian Justice to try to reverse the result.

The Revalida exam was created in 2011 by Inep to centralize the validation process for medical degrees in Brazil, which were previously processed directly with Brazilian public universities.

Of all the editions he made, in 2017 he had registered the lowest approval rate, which was 4.8%. In the last call, the rate was reduced to 3.7%.

Paraguay had a boom in Brazilians who came to study medicine in the country between 2017 and 2018.

Between Pedro Juan Caballero (Amambay) and Ciudad del Este (Alto Paraná), at the bottom, there were around 24,000 Brazilian students in 2019, according to data provided by the president of the Paraguayan Circle of Physicians (CPM) at that time, Dr. Gloria Meza.

