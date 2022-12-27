Home News The new Chengdu-Kunming Railway officially opened for operation- Scroll- China Gongwang
The new Chengdu-Kunming Railway officially opened for operation

The new Chengdu-Kunming Railway officially opened for operation

Original title: The new Chengdu-Kunming Railway officially opened for operation

CCTV news (news broadcast): After ten years of construction, the new Chengdu-Kunming Railway officially opened for operation today (December 26), which further improves the road network structure in Southwest my country and facilitates the travel of people along the line.

At 8:05 a.m., train C57 left Chengdu South Railway Station, and the Emei-Mianning section of the new Chengdu-Kunming Railway was opened to traffic, marking that the new Chengdu-Kunming Railway with a total length of 915 kilometers was put into operation. The new Chengdu-Kunming Railway starts from Chengdu, Sichuan in the north, and ends in Kunming, Yunnan in the south. The line design is “cutting bends and straightening”, the operating mileage is more than 180 kilometers shorter than that of the old Chengdu-Kunming Railway, and the design speed is 160 kilometers per hour. 7 hours or so.

The geology along the Xincheng-Kunming Railway is complex, crossing the Minjiang River, Dadu River, and Jinsha River, passing through Mount Emei, Liangshan Mountains, and Hengduan Mountains. It is extremely difficult to build. Seven tunnels of more than 10 kilometers and 11 bridges of more than two kilometers have been built on the entire line. After completion and operation, it has not only increased the railway transport capacity in Sichuan, Yunnan and other places, but also become an important part of the railway passage from Southwest China to ASEAN countries.

