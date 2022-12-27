Vice Cuadrado wanted, but without madness. Juve will remain vigilant on the January transfer market, but will be more attentive to the various opportunities than active. Allegri and Cherubini, even before the resignation of the old board of directors, had agreed at most on a graft supported by a sale. With the 3-5-2 the team has found balance, but last summer’s squad was built to mainly develop the 4-3-3.