The new crown drug medical insurance catalog announced that Azvudine Tablets and Qingfei Paidu Granules were on the list

China Business News 2023-01-09 13:07:40

The 2022 National Medical Insurance Drug List negotiation work officially ended on January 8. Compared with the previous two years, the number of drugs participating in this medical insurance negotiation has increased significantly. This year, a total of three COVID-19 treatment drugs, Azivudine Tablets, Naimatevir Tablets/Ritonavir Tablets Combination Packaging, and Qingfei Paidu Granules, participated in the negotiation through the procedures of self-declaration, formal review, and expert review. Among them, Azivudine Tablets and Qingfei Paidu Granules were successfully negotiated, but Paxlovid failed due to the high quotation of the manufacturer Pfizer Investment Co., Ltd.

