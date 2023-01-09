The one between the supporters of Naples and Rome is an old story of poisons, grudges, clashes and guerrillas sown over the years, like stages of an ordeal that the news – sad confirmation of yesterday’s clashes – never stops updating. Yet in the collective memory there is a trace of a twinning that – since the 1950s – unites the two peoples under the banner of a counter-power that opposes – or tries to do so – the squadrons of Northern Italy which dictated the law in that period. The derby del Sole – starting from its very name – for years assumed the connotations of a match which, celebrating Naples and Rome, appears peripheral to the rest of Italy.