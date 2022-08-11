Listen to the audio version of the article

Ten days of compulsory leave for fathers and three more months (from six to nine) of parental leave compensated at 30%: these are some of the innovations provided for by decree 105/2022 which will come into force from 13 August with the aim of reconciling work and private life for parents are getting better and better but also to “achieve the sharing of care responsibilities between men and women and gender equality in the workplace and family”.

Questions to the employer from 13 August

From Saturday, according to INPS, it will be possible to apply to your employer or to your client, subsequently regularizing the online application to INPS once the procedure is updated. For the father, compulsory leave (100% paid) can also be requested in the two months preceding the birth as well as in the following five months. It can be broken into days (but not hours) and in case of multiple birth it becomes 20 working days. It is also up to the adoptive or foster father.

Increase the number of eligible months to nine to 30%

The rules on optional parental leave are also changing. The total months that can be requested remain the same (six months for the mother and six for the father, which can be raised to seven if she takes at least three with a maximum of 11 months for the couple) but the number of months increases from six to nine. indemnifiable at 30%. Up to the twelfth year of the child’s life (or from entry into the family in the case of adoption or foster care), employees will be entitled to an allowance equal to 30% of the salary for three months, non-transferable to the other parent. Parents also have the right, alternatively between them, to a further three-month leave period which can be compensated at 30%. Therefore, overall the indemnity period for each child reaches nine months from the previous six.

The rules for the single parent

The single parent is granted 11 continuous or split months of parental leave, of which 9 months eligible for compensation at 30% of the salary. Employees who have an individual income lower than 2.5 times the minimum pension (524 euros for 2022), therefore at 1,310 euros, will be able to request compensation at 30% for all the months of leave requested (not just the 9 overall) up to the twelfth year (and no longer until the eighth).

The rules for members of the separate management

Working parents enrolled in the separate management will be able to take parental leave within 12 years and no longer within the third. Each parent is entitled to 3 months of compensated parental leave, which is not transferable to the other parent. Parents are also entitled to a further 3 months indemnified as an alternative between them, for a maximum total indemnifiable period between parents of 9 months. Finally, parental leave is provided for self-employed workers who will be entitled to 3 months of parental leave, to be used within the year of the child’s life.