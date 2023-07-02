The night of Election and Coronation of the National Queen of Bambuco arrived

Today, starting at 7:00 pm, the long-awaited Evening of Election and Coronation of the National Queen of Bambuco will take place in the emblematic Jorge Villamil Cordovez Music Park.

Yesterday was spectacular, since the waters of the Magdalena River were adorned with the parade of the 23 beautiful candidates for the National Bambuco Reign.

This aquatic parade is considered one of the most important events within the framework of the Bambuco Festival in San Juan and San Pedro. After several festivals without carrying out this activity, this year it was resumed as one of the great traditions that will continue to be promoted for the benefit of our cultural wealth.

Last night he was also the protagonist of the handmade costume parade, where the candidates for the National Bambuco Reign wore beautiful creations that highlighted the essence and tradition of their respective regions.

For today, the long-awaited Maruja Hernández de Giraldo Folkloric Parade is scheduled, which will run along Avenida Circunvalar, and at night the long-awaited election and coronation of the new National Queen of Bambuco will take place.

Within the qualifying jury, renowned personalities such as Jaime Dussán stand out, who referred to the development of this 62nd version of the festival. He highlighted the importance of the regions actively collaborating with their candidates to attract the presence and representation of each department in this beautiful and wonderful event that is the National Bambuco Reign. In general, he highlighted the peace, harmony and enthusiasm that exists thanks to the commitment of the governor of the department, the authorities and the city as a whole.

Claudia Lozano, model and also a member of the qualifying jury, praised the process that the participants have carried out to be in this important contest, where they represent their departments and show their culture, their folklore and, above all, their beauty. She highlighted the hard work and dedication of the queens, who tirelessly strive to push this pageant and reign forward. Her admiration for them is evident, recognizing the sacrifice and commitment they show every day.

Another member of the qualifying jury, Henry Pérez, an Opita who has taken the sanjuanero internationally, expressed his enthusiasm and support for the cultural management that is being carried out in this important event. He stressed the importance of promoting culture and highlighted the work of the governor, the Departmental Culture Secretariat and the manager of Corposanpedro, as well as all the officials who provide his support. Pérez highlighted the need to have a queen with international projection to take the reign to higher levels and promote it globally.

Tonight will be exciting and full of expectations, since the new National Queen of Bambuco will be known, who will have the responsibility of representing Colombia and its rich folkloric tradition.

