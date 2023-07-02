140 strikes between January and May in China… the second ever since the communist government :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Jae-joon = Dongmang and Central News Agency reported on the 2nd that strikes have already reached 140 by May, as strikes have been frequent in various parts of China this year.

The media reported this by citing China Labor News Agency (CLB), a site that provides information on Chinese workers based in Hong Kong. pointed out.

The recent rise in strikes by workers in China stems from a situation in which export companies have no choice but to lower wages and close factories in the aftermath of a global demand shortage.

In Gumi, Chinese exports and industrial production fell sharply in May as demand for Chinese products declined due to concerns over the worsening economy.

Strikes are especially common in industrial areas in Guangdong Province and the Yangtze River Delta region around Shanghai.

In the case of a cable factory in Shanghai, hundreds of workers went up on the roof in late May to immediately pay unpaid wages and held a sit-in strike saying, “Protect workers’ rights.”

At an automobile parts factory in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, workers went on strike for non-payment of wages, and the management unilaterally dismissed the striker for refusing work orders, resulting in a conflict.

◎Sympathy Press Newsis [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

