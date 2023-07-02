Manchester United Contacts Feyenoord Goalkeeper Bailo Fred for £20 Million Transfer

Title: Manchester United Contacts Feyenoord Goalkeeper Bailo Fred, Valued at £20 Million

Manchester United is reportedly exploring their options for a new goalkeeper this summer and has reached out to Feyenoord’s Bailo Fred, according to The Athletic. The Premier League club is evaluating their transfer plans carefully, keeping in mind financial constraints due to the net spending limit of £100 million imposed by financial fair play regulations.

The club is currently debating whether to prioritize the signing of a new striker or a new goalkeeper. Manchester United has expressed interest in signing Atalanta’s Danish international, Heugren, but they are unlikely to pay the hefty transfer fee of £85.9 million that has been quoted. Manager Ten Hag is keen on recruiting a striker who has already proven his mettle in the Premier League, however, such a move would impact their pursuit of a new goalkeeper.

While David de Gea’s contract has expired, there remains a possibility that he may stay at Old Trafford. The club plans to discuss his future with him before making any further decisions. If de Gea does decide to extend his stay, Manchester United will then turn their attention to finding a more affordable backup goalkeeper.

In the meantime, Manchester United has made contact with Feyenoord’s Bailo Fred. Ten Hag, who is acquainted with Fred from the Eredivisie, is impressed with the goalkeeper’s ability to contribute in the build-up play from the back. The 25-year-old Dutch international is known for his passing skills and is comfortable receiving the ball both inside and outside the penalty area. However, sources suggest that Feyenoord is reluctant to sell their prized goalkeeper.

During the previous season, Fred made 34 appearances for Feyenoord, keeping 15 clean sheets while conceding 33 goals.

Regarding the goalkeeping situation, Dean Henderson is still being pursued by Nottingham Forest, who are believed to be preparing an offer of less than £25 million. However, if de Gea leaves the club, Henderson may return to Old Trafford as Manchester United’s primary goalkeeper.

In other news, with the arrival of Mason Mount, Fred has been deemed surplus to requirements at Manchester United. The club has set a price tag of £20 million for the Brazilian international, with Fulham reportedly showing interest.

