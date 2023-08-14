Home » Summer: red dot for Autostrade AA with heavy traffic – News
Serious but not critical situation, with some not particularly long queues, which did not exceed two kilometers, in various points of the Alto Adriatico Autostrade network: this is the balance of Sunday with a red dot, less complex than yesterday, Saturday with a black dot.


Only one long queue of about nine kilometers was formed, however caused by an accident on the A23, near the Udine Sud tollbooth, where three vehicles collided causing the minor injuries of two people. The queue was absorbed over the hours.


In the rest of the network, there were obviously queues (about two kilometers long) at the Lisert barrier, entering and leaving Trieste with the most intense moment between 11 and 13.


Queues also – at times – in the area between San Donà and the Portogruaro node, as always due to the narrowing of the carriageway to two lanes for a stretch; queues at the entrance also to Latisana.

