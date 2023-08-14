Home » OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Claims to Support Wi-Fi 7, But Launch Date Still Uncertain
OnePlus, a leading smartphone manufacturer, is set to hold a press conference on August 16th where they will unveil their latest device, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. In a recent announcement, OnePlus revealed that one of the key selling points of the Ace 2 Pro is its support for the Wi-Fi 7 protocol, which promises faster, more stable, and lower latency wireless connectivity.

Wi-Fi 7 is the seventh generation of Wi-Fi technology and is said to be four times faster than its predecessor, Wi-Fi 6E. In addition to speed, Wi-Fi 7 also offers benefits such as low latency, increased capacity, and improved stability. This technology is particularly advantageous for cloud computing, VR, and AR applications. Although Wi-Fi 7 has not been officially announced, OnePlus claims that the Ace 2 Pro will support this protocol.

However, it is important to note that the official launch of Wi-Fi 7 may not be until late 2024 or even early 2025, according to industry experts. As a result, the actual user experience with Wi-Fi 7 on the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro may differ from the promotional claims made by OnePlus.

Aside from its Wi-Fi capabilities, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is expected to boast a flagship specification configuration. It will feature a 6.74-inch 1.5K resolution OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, accompanied by 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone will also include a 5,000mAh battery with support for 150W wired fast charging.

In terms of photography, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be equipped with a 50MP front-facing selfie lens and a rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 32MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Overall, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro promises to deliver impressive performance, especially with its support for the advanced Wi-Fi 7 protocol. However, users should keep in mind the potential gap between OnePlus’ current promotion and the actual availability and functionality of Wi-Fi 7.

