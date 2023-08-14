Bundesliga: Hartberg shows Rapid limits

Rapidler’s first defeat of the still young Bundesliga season was sealed by Christoph Urdl after a remarkable action by Hartberger and a pass by Ruben Providence in the 68th minute. Rapid travels to the important game in Debrecen without a sense of achievement.

After two bitter draws at the start of the season, coach Markus Schopp’s Hartbergers got their first three after a strong performance in front of 15,600 spectators in Vienna-Hütteldorf. The Styrians now have five points, Rapid four.

Hartberg shows Rapid’s limits

SK Rapid Wien failed the dress rehearsal for the second leg of the Conference League qualifier against Debrecen. Goran Barisic’s team lost 1-0 (0-0) to TSV Hartberg in the third round of the Admiral Bundesliga on Sunday in front of a home crowd at the Allianz Stadium. There is still a lot to do for Rapid before the second leg in Debrecen on Thursday after the zero number in the first leg.

Rotation in hosts

After three games without changes, Barisic started the rotation machine for the first time, and the Rapid coach changed his starting XI to a total of five positions. Partly also unintentionally, because regular player Marco Grüll was absent due to illness.

The ailing Ante Bajic also had to pass, as did Lukas Grgic, who is recovering from the flu but still has a training deficit. In comparison to the bitter 3:3 at promoted Blau-Weiss Linz, Schopp only left Providence on the bench, Dominik Frieser started for him.

Leading goal disallowed

It took exactly 78 seconds for the ball to wriggle in the goal for the first time. However, Rapid full-back Martin Koscelnik’s goal after a free-kick was denied shortly before because Guido Burgstaller was in an offside position. After some uncertainties in the initial phase, however, it was the Hartbergers who found excellent chances of taking the lead.

The Schopp-Elf became dangerous for the first time through Maximilian Entrup, who had played a total of 14 minutes for Rapid in 2016. The 26-year-old striker did not volley off Niklas Hedl’s goal (9′). Shortly afterwards, a shot by Christoph Lang from the penalty spot was blocked by Roman Kerschbaum at the last moment (13′).

Guests rarely in distress

A balanced duel developed, both sides tried to offer the fans a respectable game. However, there were few and far between chances to score. The rapid pressing with five players high in the opposing penalty area rarely embarrassed the East Styrians.

On the other side, Hedl had to excel after a little over half an hour with an Entrup low shot into the near corner. The most dangerous Rapid chance in the first round was found by Moritz Oswald, who narrowly missed after a solo in the 38th minute.

Penalty alert in the Rapid penalty area

After the change of sides, it was only seconds before the first rapid chance. However, Raphael Sallinger parried a Burgstaller header (46′) and a little later another attempt by the Rapid striker (51′). In the 56th minute it was Oswald again who narrowly missed for the green-whites who were getting stronger.

The Hartbergers became dangerous again after a quick attack, Hedl saved against Urdl after an hour. In the same attack, Rapid was lucky that referee Christopher Jäger didn’t point to the penalty spot after an Oswald tackle on Entrup.

Decision by Urdl

In the end, Urdl put the ball in the Rapid goal. After Moormann lost the ball on the move forward, a Providence shot after Entrup crossed in became the ideal template for Urdl, who only had to push the ball over the line to score his first goal in the third Bundesliga game.

GEPA/Edgar Eisner cheers from the Hartbergers after Urdl’s decisive goal

In the 77th minute, Entrup of all people celebrated a supposed goal, but he had previously been offside. Rapid then lacked the solutions on the offensive against strongly defending Hartberger, and various standard situations in injury time did not bring the equalizer.

Comments on the game:

Zoran Barisic (Rapid-Trainer): “Hartberg did very well, from the first to the last minute. We started really well and created enough chances again. Unfortunately, as is so often the case, we didn’t manage to take the lead. That would have made our life easier. We were too inaccurate in passing, didn’t play easily enough and made too many mistakes in the build-up game. We are also dealing with a summer flu virus that has been causing us problems.”

Markus Schop (Hartberg coach): “A big compliment to the team that can also win in this way. Winning in Vienna is always something special. The passion, the will and the absolute willingness to do everything to prevent a goal was the reason why we won the game today. It was important for us to have been rewarded with three points.”

Admiral Bundesliga, third round

Sunday:

Rapid – Hartberg 0:1 (0:0)

Allianz Stadium, 15,600 spectators, SR Jäger

Tor: Urdl (68.)

Rapid: Hedl – Koscelnik, Querfeld, Cvetkovic, Moormann (74th / Auer) – Kerschbaum – Kühn (83rd / Mayulu), Oswald (69th / Sattlberger), Greil (69th / Seidl), Strunz (46th / Schick) – Burgstaller

Hartberg: Sallinger – Heil, Komposch, Bowat, Pfeifer – Diakite, Kainz (46./Urdl) – Frieser (46./Providence), Lang (73./Fillafer), Prokop – Entrup (79./Steinwender)

Yellow cards: Seidl, Querfeld, Auer or Heil, Urdl, Sallinger