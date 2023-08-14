Home » Neymar goes to Al Hilal for 320 million euros | Sports
Neymar should soon become the new player of Al Hilal.

Source: Profimedia

The Brazilian “Globo” brought new information about the contract and the sum is incredible. According to their statements Neymar will receive as much as 320 million euros in two years! PSG will receive about 100 million as compensation, which is much more than any European club was ready to offer them. If the transfer happens, Neymar will become the most expensive reinforcement of a club outside of Europe.

It seems that Al Hilal are confident that everything will be finished very soon, as they have reportedly already scheduled the promotion for Wednesday with the announcement that “it will be a real spectacle”. It seems that all parties are ready to finish the job. Neymar originally wanted to go to America, but due to player registration rules, he cannot go there. Barcelona was interested, although they did not want to pay. The Spanish club’s plan was to hope that PSG would terminate the contract with Neymar so that he could come to Xavi without compensation, but the French team has no intention of letting him go for nothing.

