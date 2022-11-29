People’s Daily Online, Shenzhen, November 29th (Li Shen) On November 29th, Shenzhen City held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. The relevant person in charge of the Shenzhen Municipal Health and Health Commission stated that the number of new cases in Shenzhen and the number of social cases are still growing rapidly, and Shenzhen will continue to face greater pressure on epidemic prevention and control in the next few days.

According to reports, from 00:00 to 24:00 on November 28, Shenzhen added 65 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia and 136 new asymptomatic infections of new coronavirus, including 105 imported and related cases from other provinces (cities). From 00:00 to 12:00 on November 29, Shenzhen added 15 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia and 33 new asymptomatic infections of new coronavirus, including 21 imported and related cases from other provinces (cities).

“Currently, the epidemic situation in our city is characterized by multi-source input, multi-point distribution, multi-chain parallelism, and local aggregation. The number of new cases and the number of social cases are still growing rapidly, suggesting that there is a high level of epidemic input outside the city and community concealment. Due to the risk of transmission, Shenzhen will continue to face greater pressure on epidemic prevention and control in the next few days.” Lin Hancheng, the second-level inspector of the Shenzhen Municipal Health and Health Commission, said that next, Shenzhen will take more resolute measures in response to the new characteristics of virus mutation and the new situation of the epidemic. Take decisive measures to curb the spread of the epidemic as soon as possible, and realize the dynamic clearing of the social aspect.

At present, Shenzhen is making greater efforts in three-dimensional and all-channel prevention and control, scientifically and accurately doing a good job in preventing importation, and building a three-dimensional protection network. Guide those who come and return to Shenzhen to scan the “Shenzhen site code”, and urge them to strictly implement the requirements of “three inspections and three nos in three days” and do a good job in personal health monitoring. Optimize the process of “collection, delivery, inspection, and reporting” to ensure timely feedback of test results and reduce the time and scope of social activities of cases. Key venues in the city strictly implemented scanning the “electronic sentinel” or “site code” check-in registration, checked the health code, and found that there were “three days, three checks and three nos” reminder signs, and immediately urged them to implement corresponding health management measures.

Lin Hancheng introduced that Shenzhen has strengthened the supervision and inspection of public places such as community quarters, construction sites, schools, online car-hailing taxis, restaurants, hairdressers, shopping malls and supermarkets. It is required to strictly implement the “nine musts” in closed business premises, urge its operators or managers to strictly implement the main responsibilities, guide citizens to standardize wearing masks, and establish a strict line of defense for group prevention and control.

At the same time, Shenzhen insists on humanized services, and provides sufficient service guarantee teams for residents in risky areas to provide on-site services. Relevant districts and streets have opened 24-hour hotlines and equipped special teams to respond to residents’ demands in a timely manner. For special groups such as the elderly, the young, the sick, the disabled, and pregnant women, we will increase care and assistance. In response to emotional problems arising during the fight against the epidemic, a peace-of-mind hotline has been set up to provide timely psychological counseling services.

(Editors in charge: Li Shen, Lu Shaogang)

Share for more people to see