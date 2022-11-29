Cardinal Krajewski, Prefect of the Congregation for Charity, recalled the homeless who died under the colonnade in St. Peter’s Square, as well as the charitable services for the poor in the Vatican and in the city of Rome. “My role is to empty the Pope’s charity account,” the cardinal said.

(Vatican News Network) homeless man named Burkhard Scheffler died of the cold under the colonnade in St. Peter’s Square, one of the many poor aided by the Pontifical Service of Charity. He was offered a warm place to sleep, but he rejected the offer, choosing to remain on the street. Pope Francis prayed for him and those who are homeless. Cardinal Krajewski, Prefect of the Congregation for Charity, explained this to Vatican News.

The unfortunate Schaeffler was born in Germany in 1961. He suffered from diabetes, and the low temperatures and rain in Rome in recent days have made his condition worse. In an interview, Cardinal Krajewski said that he is one of the many poor people who have received relief from the Holy See. Through the efforts of volunteers and charitable services in Rome and the Vatican, they receive daily hot meals and human care, including dormitories. , showers and medical assistance.

Cardinal Krajewski added that he was in Assisi when he learned of Scheffler’s death and that he was very sorry for the death of the homeless man. “In fact, the night before, volunteers had visited him and expressed all the services we could offer”.

The cardinal finally stated that the outpatient department under the colonnade of St. Peter’s Square receives thousands of poor people every month, most of whom are homeless. “My role is to empty the Pope’s account, the Pope’s charity account. It had to be emptied. I did everything I could to make it work”.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn