The occupation besieged a house in Askar camp, east of Nablus – Al-Ghad TV

Israeli forces in the city of Nablus – Reuters

Today, Monday, the Israeli occupation forces stormed the old Askar camp, east of Nablus, and surrounded a house in the area.

Our correspondent reported that the occupation army sent large military reinforcements to Askar camp, east of Nablus.

The Al-Quds Brigades (Nablus Brigade), the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, announced the targeting of an Israeli force in Askar camp.

Noor Shams camp

Large forces of the occupation army, accompanied by a military bulldozer, stormed at dawn today, Monday, the Nour Shams camp, and imposed a strict military siege on it, after closing its entrances completely.

Violent confrontations took place between the youths and the occupation forces, which resulted in the injury of four civilians with live bullets and nine others with shrapnel, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Tulkarm battalion announced that it targeted the occupation forces and vehicles that stormed the camp. The head of the Nur Shams Camp Services Council, Taha Irani, said: “The occupation bulldozers destroyed the infrastructure of the water, electricity and sewage networks, specifically at the main entrance to the camp, in the Schools Street, Jabal Al-Nasr, Al-Mahjar, Al-Manshia and Al-Ayada Street.

