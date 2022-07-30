The Opening Ceremony of China National Version Museum and Exhibition Held in Beijing

Wang Huning attended and delivered a speech

The opening ceremony of the China National Version Museum and the exhibition opening ceremony was held in the Central General Hall of the China National Version Museum on the morning of the 30th. Wang Huning, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a speech and announced the opening of the China National Version Museum and the exhibition.

Wang Huning said in his speech that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has made a series of important instructions on the inheritance and development of Chinese culture, which profoundly clarified a series of directional, fundamental and strategic aspects for the inheritance and development of Chinese culture and civilization in the new era. question. We must thoroughly implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, achieve the “two maintenances”, and keep in mind the cultural mission , Continue the Chinese culture, stimulate the power of progress, promote mutual learning between civilizations, and strive to build the China National Version Museum into a new highland showing the magnificent atmosphere of the new era, a new logo for inheriting Chinese civilization, a new position for demonstrating the Chinese spirit, and a showcase for China A new window of image, build a national edition collection center, exhibition center, research center, and exchange center, and better play the important role of learning from history and inspiring future generations.

After the opening ceremony, Wang Huning and other leading comrades visited the exhibition.

Ding Xuexiang, Cai Qi and He Lifeng attended the opening ceremony, and Huang Kunming presided over the opening ceremony. Li Xi attended the opening ceremony at the Guangzhou branch.

Responsible comrades of the relevant departments of the central and state organs, representatives of the cultural, cultural and motto circles attended the opening ceremony. On the morning of the same day, the Xi’an Branch, Hangzhou Branch and Guangzhou Branch held the opening activities of the branch simultaneously. Zhejiang Province leaders Yuan Jiajun, Wang Hao, Liu Jie, Chen Yijun, Xu Wenguang, Wang Gang, Cheng Yuechong, and Hangzhou city leaders Liu Xin attended the Hangzhou branch.