The optimal knife set for the wilderness

Why do we need a knife set? There are numerous situations in which we as humans still use knives that were actually invented thousands of years ago. Knives are useful in many cases, yes, indispensable. If you want to prepare yourself for a wide variety of situations today, you should at least organize a double pack of knives.

A knife set is an advantage! One is not enough

A knife is usually not enough. On the one hand you should have a knife that can do “everything” and on the other hand a more special knife. The knife that can do it all – a “survival knife” should be able to help you with woodworking by cutting branches. Perhaps such a knife can even split slightly thicker wood.

In addition, it must help you to disembowel at least smaller animals, such as fish or smaller game. In this article you will learn how to take care of yourself in the wilderness. Finally, it must prove suitable for separating thicker fabrics.

You need fabrics when building tents, treating injured people or sealing your living unit if you want to seal windows and door cracks. Such a knife would also have to help you cut a rope, at least fend off smaller wild animals or end up digging in the ground as well. That is why it will never be able to be a special knife with a particularly sharp or large blade.

On the other hand, you also need at least one special knife that is particularly sharp or has a suitable blade. A duo, i.e. the right knife set, will help you in practically all situations.

The survival knife in particular should also offer other functions if possible:

Screwdrivers, bottle openers, small scissors and even combination pliers should be attached to the knife.

If possible, it should also offer a glass breaker or seat belt cutter.

The knives and above all a survival knife must be particularly well protected against environmental conditions. Knife experts recommend knives with a titanium coating. You should store the knife in such a way that it is not exposed to the elements. A small steel box is ideal – until you need it in practice. Here you can find out what else you should have as basic equipment.