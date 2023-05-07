Udinese-Sampdoria | The probable formations: Ebosele in place of Ehizibue

The championship match between Sampdoria and Udinese will be fundamental. Here are all the latest from the field and the probable formations

After the draw in the midweek round against Napoli, the bianconeri are back on the pitch, in one of the postponements on Monday. Salvation now almost impossible for Sampdoria, but the honor remains to be saved for the blucerchiati. Stankovic’s goal is to change course compared to his latest outings, at least in terms of attitude. The main game, at this point, remains the one played off the field with the board at work to find solutions that can avoid bankruptcy. In the meantime, let’s see the probable choices of the two coaches.

The choices of the two technicians

—

Silvestri in goal and a three-man defensive line formed by the usual Perez, Bijol and Rodrigo Becao. They are in midfield Lovric, Walace e Samardzicon the outside it is possible to recover amenities while on the other side there will be It’s covered in place of Ehizibue, out for breaking the crusader. Up front Pereyra and Nestorovsky, con Beto who could start from the bench. Stankovic, on the other hand, has to give up on defense Amione, who is disqualified. Oikonomou is ahead of Murillo to replace him, with Nuytinck and Gunter making up the back pack ahead of Ravaglia. In midfield the usual Winks and Rincon with Augello and Zanoli on the outside. In attack, a ballot between Cuisance and Djuricic for the place behind the offensive tandem formed by the usual Lammers and Gabbiadini. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of Monday afternoon’s match against Sampdoria. That’s if there will be Destiny Udogie <<