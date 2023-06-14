Home » The Organization Department of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region held a meeting to convey the spirit of learning and implementing the important instructions and important speeches of General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection in Inner Mongolia. Li Yugang’s speech-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network
News

The Organization Department of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region held a meeting to convey the spirit of learning and implementing the important instructions and important speeches of General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection in Inner Mongolia. Li Yugang’s speech-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

by admin
    The Organization Department of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region held a meeting to convey the spirit of learning and implementing the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection in Inner Mongolia Li Yugang made a speech
    10:11, June 14, 2023 | Source: Inner Mongolia News Network – Inner Mongolia Daily

    　　News from this website (Song Shuang, reporter from Inner Mongolia Daily Social Media)On June 10, the Organization Department of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region held a meeting to convey the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and important speeches during his inspection in Inner Mongolia, and to study and implement the deployment.

    Li Yugang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and Director of the Organization Department, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

    The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to resolutely unify thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and important speeches, based on the functional responsibilities of organizational departments, focus on promoting cadres, talents, and grassroots party building, adhere to the combination of learning and practice, and find out in important instructions and important speeches. Accurate direction, find goals, find out methods, find measures, focus on promoting the high-quality development of organizational work, and provide a strong organizational guarantee for the construction of modern Inner Mongolia. It is necessary to conscientiously implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and requirements on carrying out thematic education, especially the important exposition of learning the correct style, vigorously promoting the pragmatic style, promoting the clean and honest style, cultivating the frugal style, and fully promoting the theme education with the spirit of self-revolution To achieve the actual effect of people’s satisfaction.

  • Edit: Shi Yao
See also  Ivrea, football mourns Sandro Stocco, the historic orange striker

You may also like

because PGIM Fixed Income looks beyond rate decisions...

Shaoyang City Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition and Performance...

Mr. Yang Songshou took over as the chairman...

On his birthday, they released an unpublished album...

Goodbye sweatshirts. The suit is making a comeback...

Jennifer Lawrence reveals a situation in which she...

Contingency plan urgently needed in landslide zone

Will Marc Marquez win again in ‘his’ Sachsenring?

‘Las’ Tablo, “RM and Suga are better than...

Shelter and hope for life

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy