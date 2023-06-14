The Organization Department of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region held a meeting to convey the spirit of learning and implementing the important instructions and important speeches of General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection in Inner Mongolia. Li Yugang’s speech-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

News from this website (Song Shuang, reporter from Inner Mongolia Daily Social Media)On June 10, the Organization Department of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region held a meeting to convey the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and important speeches during his inspection in Inner Mongolia, and to study and implement the deployment.

Li Yugang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and Director of the Organization Department, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to resolutely unify thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and important speeches, based on the functional responsibilities of organizational departments, focus on promoting cadres, talents, and grassroots party building, adhere to the combination of learning and practice, and find out in important instructions and important speeches. Accurate direction, find goals, find out methods, find measures, focus on promoting the high-quality development of organizational work, and provide a strong organizational guarantee for the construction of modern Inner Mongolia. It is necessary to conscientiously implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and requirements on carrying out thematic education, especially the important exposition of learning the correct style, vigorously promoting the pragmatic style, promoting the clean and honest style, cultivating the frugal style, and fully promoting the theme education with the spirit of self-revolution To achieve the actual effect of people’s satisfaction.

