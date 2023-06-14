Violin spider, what to do after a bite

A 58-year-old Greek trader who died in Sabaudia inside his room in a hotel located on the seafront. She allegedly complained of a discomfort, an itch and a general malaise related to the bite of a spider, perhaps a violin spider.

The violin spider is a seemingly harmless, but very dangerous little animal. The scientific name Loxosceles rufescens and is called violin spider due to a characteristic spot on the body, as stated on the website of the Poison Control Center of the Niguarda Hospital in Milan. yellowish-brown in color, with long legs. It can reach sizes of 7 mm (male body) and 9 mm (female body). Among the spiders present in Italy, it is one of the most venomous. The last fatal case before the one reported was that of a 51-year-old woman from Marsala.