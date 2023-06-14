Google adds more recording, camera, security features to Pixel phones

Pixel 7

Google recently rolled out a system update for several Pixel phones, adding more recording, shooting, and security features. The new version of the voice recorder can export the voice-to-text directly to Google Docs, and there are also character tags for users to manage audio files. The voice assistant also adds more sound effects and language options. When customizing the appearance of the interface, you can also choose emoji wallpaper and more dynamic 3D effects. On phones no earlier than Pixel 6, users will be able to start the countdown to shooting by spreading their palms. In addition, Pixel 7 Pro can use macro mode when taking pictures and videos.

The update also improves crash detection, allowing the device to automatically share real-time location with emergency contacts in addition to contacting emergency services in the event of an accident. You can also use voice control to quickly share key information or set up a scheduled car condition check, but whether the features related to car accidents are available depends on the region.