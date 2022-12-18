The outbreak of the CCP virus in Beijing continued, and the death toll due to the epidemic increased sharply. Videos circulated on the Internet showed a long queue of vehicles transporting corpses next to a crematorium in Beijing. However, the China Health Commission reported no new deaths from the CCP virus (new crown) epidemic after December 7. In addition, it is rumored that Beijing plans to send the elderly who have not been vaccinated against the CCP virus to the cabin for treatment to deal with the shortage of medical resources.

Chinese media reported on December 16 that two senior state media journalists had died in Beijing after being infected with the CCP virus variant, the Omicron strain. Both are elderly people over 74 years old.

Although he died from the CCP virus (coronavirus), the cause of death was written as “pneumonia” on the death certificate. (Web picture)

The journal NATURE MEDICINE estimates that within six months China may trigger a new crown tsunami, 112 million people will be infected, 2.7 million people will be admitted to the ICU, and 1.6 million people will die. The peak demand for ICU beds will reach 1 million, more than 15.6 times the current capacity in China.

Zhang Fanghua (pseudonym), a Beijing resident, said that on the 9th of this month, Beijing has already kicked out a large number of people in the shelters, and plans to send the elderly who have not been vaccinated against the CCP virus to the shelters for treatment, just like the SARS outbreak in Beijing in 2003 Like Xiaotangshan Hospital.

She revealed that a person who worked in Xiaotangshan Hospital told her: “Giving a bottle of mineral water a day, maybe for steamed buns or bread, is not as good as imagined, for this and that, no. You can carry it yourself, come back alive, come back alive, and return to the car (dead) if you don’t come back alive. If you want to run, maybe you will be killed. No one cares about you this day. Really , It’s terrible! 40% of the elderly nationwide are vaccinated, and 60% are not vaccinated. Conclusion, 60%, you don’t get vaccinated, and you send them there.”

On December 15, China‘s National Health and Medical Commission issued the “Work Plan for Strengthening the Prevention and Control of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic in Rural Areas and Health Services”, which proposed to speed up the vaccination of rural people, especially the elderly, and increase the reserves of ventilators and medicines in rural areas. Reduce contact with the elderly. There are about 500 million people in rural China, and there are about 17,000 county-level hospitals with a severe shortage of hospital beds.

Zhang Wenhong, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Huashan Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University in Shanghai, recently predicted that it would take three to six months to overcome the epidemic as a whole.

Mr. Tang Jingyuan, a political commentator, said: “The CCP has invested a large amount of medical insurance funds including trillions of dollars and a large amount of resources in the clearing route in three years, engaged in national nucleic acid, built square cabins everywhere, and hired a large number of people Hard isolation, hard lockdown, and epidemiological investigations, but the high-quality vaccines and effective drugs that should be urgently needed for the fight against the epidemic itself, including ICU and ventilators, all the necessary medical resources to deal with the epidemic itself are almost nonexistent. Prepare. This is one of the most fundamental reasons for the run on and lack of medical resources. This responsibility is undoubtedly mainly borne by the CCP.”

Editor in charge: Lin Li

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.