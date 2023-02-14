Today, the city’s primary and secondary schools start school, and the majority of teachers and students return to school. Here are some tips on the prevention and control of the epidemic situation in schools:

One isIt is recommended that teachers and students carry out self-health monitoring and cooperate with the school to do morning and afternoon check-ups. If symptoms such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, and sore throat occur, they should come to school to study and work without illness.

two isAdhere to good hygiene habits such as frequent hand washing, frequent ventilation, cough etiquette, regular work and rest, and healthy diet. When taking public transportation, personal protection should be done well, and unclean hands should not touch the mouth, eyes, and nose.

three isThe school strictly implements the morning and afternoon inspection system, reports on the epidemic situation of infectious diseases and registers absenteeism due to illness. If a student has symptoms such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat, etc., they should go to the school health observation room for investigation in time, go home or seek medical treatment according to the condition, and go to class without illness.

Four isAdhere to the common prevention of multiple diseases. At present, it is still the season of high incidence of influenza and norovirus acute gastroenteritis. Strict cleaning and processing, scientific disinfection of pollutants and other measures to prevent and control related epidemics.