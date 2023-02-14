Home News The overall situation of the city’s new crown epidemic remains stable, and the monitoring and early warning system is operating well
The overall situation of the city's new crown epidemic remains stable, and the monitoring and early warning system is operating well

  Release date: 2023-02-13
  Source: Beijing Municipal Commission of Health

At present, the situation of the new crown epidemic in this city is generally stable, and the cases are in a state of sporadic.The Omicron BF.7 branch and BA.5.2 branch still occupy the main advantage. The city’s new coronavirus infection monitoring and early warning system is running well. A series of monitoring systems such as medical institution coronavirus infection case monitoring, immigration personnel nucleic acid detection monitoring, new coronavirus etiology monitoring, key institution monitoring, student symptom monitoring, etc., systematically collect the entire chain of new coronavirus infection Data, providing a comprehensive data basis for early warning response.

Surveillance data for influenza-like cases showed thatThe number and percentage of influenza-like cases in medical institutions above the second level in Beijing have generally maintained a downward trend, and have fallen back to the level before the current round of epidemic.Last week, the number of visits to doctors for influenza-like cases dropped by 92.21% from the peak of the current round of the epidemic. A total of 683 respiratory specimens of influenza-like cases were collected and tested, of which 32 were positive for the nucleic acid of the new coronavirus, with a positive rate of 4.69%, which was lower than the level of the previous week (5.08%), and continued to decline.

The immune function of the elderly is relatively weak and is the group most in need of protection.It is recommended that the elderly who are not infected and have no vaccination contraindications complete the full course of immunization or booster immunization as soon as possible according to the immunization schedule.for better protection.

Today, the city’s primary and secondary schools start school, and the majority of teachers and students return to school. Here are some tips on the prevention and control of the epidemic situation in schools:

One isIt is recommended that teachers and students carry out self-health monitoring and cooperate with the school to do morning and afternoon check-ups. If symptoms such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, and sore throat occur, they should come to school to study and work without illness.

two isAdhere to good hygiene habits such as frequent hand washing, frequent ventilation, cough etiquette, regular work and rest, and healthy diet. When taking public transportation, personal protection should be done well, and unclean hands should not touch the mouth, eyes, and nose.

three isThe school strictly implements the morning and afternoon inspection system, reports on the epidemic situation of infectious diseases and registers absenteeism due to illness. If a student has symptoms such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat, etc., they should go to the school health observation room for investigation in time, go home or seek medical treatment according to the condition, and go to class without illness.

Four isAdhere to the common prevention of multiple diseases. At present, it is still the season of high incidence of influenza and norovirus acute gastroenteritis. Strict cleaning and processing, scientific disinfection of pollutants and other measures to prevent and control related epidemics.

