ROME – The Bugatti brand immediately evokes a range of cars defined as “dream cars”, dream cars produced in very limited series with a mind-boggling price. Artisan production, qualitative excellence, ultra-precious materials, advanced technologies and record-breaking performance are the main features of the models that are produced by the Alsatian factory in Molsheim. Inevitably, all these elements end up tickling the imagination of motor enthusiasts and others, so much so that a young Australian designer has created a series of elaborations freely inspired by transalpine hypercars. Flybyart (102,000 followers on Instagram), this is the nickname of the enthusiast of the iconic Chiron, made use of the help of artificial intelligence (AI) to give life to some personal interpretations of the exclusive car. On the other hand, the muscular 1,500 horsepower W16 engine, in addition to triggering the original Chiron from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.3 seconds and reaching a top speed of 380 km/h, is capable of ensuring high performance at any other type of vehicle.

Thus, with the Ai and the support of Magnesiummedia of Las Vegas (223,000 followers) the series of elaborations published on Instagram started, ranging from an aggressive Mad Max-style all terrain vehicle, also in a three-axle recreational vehicle version with the same look, to the sports van with double central door, passing through a muscular truck with large wheels, up to the luxurious shuttle for the transport of passengers with large glazed surfaces. The “exercises in style” then continued with other original multi-brand mixes, but while the elaborations based only on a Bugatti can also be credible, the one with the Rolls-Royce seems somewhat impractical. Finally, still on the subject of the appeal of the Bugatti brand, a one-off Chiron Profilée specimen was sold for 10.8 million dollars (9,792,500 euros), becoming the new car sold for the highest price ever in a sale at auction. And to think that the estimate indicated a possible price of “only” between 4.6 and 6 million dollars.