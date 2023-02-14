In 2022, over 17 million adult smokers around the world have switched to IQOS and have completely abandoned cigarettes, of which about 2 million in Italy alone. He announces it Philip Morris International.

Another important milestone in the path undertaken in recent years by the company which aims to switch as soon as possible all smokers who do not stop smoking to alternatives without combustion based on science and technology. In the medium term, PMI’s goal is that by 2025 revenues from “non-combustible” products represent at least 50% of the total, converting at least 40 million adult smokers to non-combustible products who would otherwise continue to smoke cigarettes.

“We are moving forward at increasing speed towards our goal of building a cigarette-free future by making available to adult smokers who continue to quit the best technologies made possible by years of research and development – ​​said Marco Hannappel, President South Western Europe of Philip Morris International, who added – Today, on the one hand, we are celebrating an important result: about 2 million smokers in Italy have switched to a valid alternative without combustion and have completely abandoned cigarettes; on the other, we relaunch our commitment thanks to a new technology, designed to further simplify the transition of smokers who are more resistant to change”.

The news

In recent days, in fact, the company has introduced IQOS ILUMA ONE in Italy, the latest version of its flagship line for heating tobacco. Thanks to the “all-in-one” design, IQOS ILUMA ONE consists of a single electronic device, which does not include a separate charger for recharging the stick holder, and allows up to twenty uses with a single full battery charge . Like IQOS ILUMA, introduced in Italy last December, IQOS ILUMA ONE is based on an induction technology – the SMARTCORE INDUCTION SYSTEMTM – which heats the tobacco without the presence of the foil inside the device: this means no tobacco residue, less odor, and no need to clean the device.

According to Gianluca Iannelli, Head of Marketing & Digital at Philip Morris Italy, “At the end of December, thanks to the introduction of IQOS ILUMA, we saw an increase in smokers switching to IQOS for exclusive use, i.e. completely abandoning traditional smoking. With IQOS ILUMA ONE – added Iannelli – we aim to convince even the most resistant smokers to change their lifestyle, thanks to an even simpler and more intuitive device.”