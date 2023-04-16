The pain of losing a pet, or a child?

More and more households are deciding share their lives with a pet and make them an essential part of their families. According to Danearound the 60% of households in the country have a dog as a pet and a 22% with a cat.

Experts point out that a high percentage of the population, when living with a pet, creates an emotional bond that can become be equal to or greater than that formed with another person. Therefore, the death of these four-legged companions It can hurt as much as losing a child.

For this reason, the case of the Congressman Carlos Felipe Quinterowho through his social networks did not hide the pain for the death of Santino, your dog. With moving photographs and farewell messages, the representative to the Chamber expressed the pain that he and his family felt for the death of whom he was considered a member of his family.

High lap champion. Santino we will miss you very much, thank you for so much love. Your departure breaks our hearts. 🥺🥺🥺🥺❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/CT3LKGZk2o — Carlos Felipe Quintero Ovalle (@CarlosFelipeQ) April 2, 2023

“The death of Santino. It’s like losing a child, a family member. Santino was a faithful friend, a partner, it was everything. He was a noble, cheerful and very protective dog with my two children, Pablo and Alicia, both babies”, Quintero expressed with a muffled voice.

According to a study of the University of Hawaii, 30% of pet owners experience emotional pain for six months or more after death, while for 12% it becomes a traumatic event in their lives. This can be further aggravated in children.

AVERAGE LIFE

According to experts, dogs live between 8 and 20 years. However, Santino he did not even reach two years of life, which aggravates the pain. According to the representative to the Chamber, she lacked time to share with Santino.

In his honor, the remains will be cremated and kept in an urn that will be in your home. “The purpose is to always remember him for the joy he brought to our lives.”.

According to the National Institutes of Health, NIH, pets can reduce stress and feelings of loneliness.improve heart health and even help children with their emotional and social skills.

You always said goodbye like this. I will never forget the love you gave me, old Santino. We will miss you very much, the emptiness you leave immense. 🥺🥺🥺🙏🏻🥺 pic.twitter.com/C8dVioLADp — Carlos Felipe Quintero Ovalle (@CarlosFelipeQ) April 3, 2023

Por Namieh Baute