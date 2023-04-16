Home » The pain of losing a pet, or a child?
News

The pain of losing a pet, or a child?

by admin
The pain of losing a pet, or a child?

More and more households are deciding share their lives with a pet and make them an essential part of their families. According to Danearound the 60% of households in the country have a dog as a pet and a 22% with a cat.

Experts point out that a high percentage of the population, when living with a pet, creates an emotional bond that can become be equal to or greater than that formed with another person. Therefore, the death of these four-legged companions It can hurt as much as losing a child.

For this reason, the case of the Congressman Carlos Felipe Quinterowho through his social networks did not hide the pain for the death of Santino, your dog. With moving photographs and farewell messages, the representative to the Chamber expressed the pain that he and his family felt for the death of whom he was considered a member of his family.

The death of Santino. It’s like losing a child, a family member. Santino was a faithful friend, a partner, it was everything. He was a noble, cheerful and very protective dog with my two children, Pablo and Alicia, both babies”, Quintero expressed with a muffled voice.

According to a study of the University of Hawaii, 30% of pet owners experience emotional pain for six months or more after death, while for 12% it becomes a traumatic event in their lives. This can be further aggravated in children.

See also  Xi Jinping and South Korean President Yoon Sek-yue Exchange Congratulatory Letters on the 30th Anniversary of the Establishment of China-ROK Diplomatic Relations

AVERAGE LIFE

According to experts, dogs live between 8 and 20 years. However, Santino he did not even reach two years of life, which aggravates the pain. According to the representative to the Chamber, she lacked time to share with Santino.

In his honor, the remains will be cremated and kept in an urn that will be in your home. “The purpose is to always remember him for the joy he brought to our lives.”.

According to the National Institutes of Health, NIH, pets can reduce stress and feelings of loneliness.improve heart health and even help children with their emotional and social skills.

Por Namieh Baute

You may also like

Why a drone was also used in the...

Statement by Sinan Ogan, Vice President

Alias ​​”Iván Mordisco” reappears for peace act

Brazilian President: Willing to join forces with China...

Geyer’s market comment: DAX – tripping up

Jupiler pro League/J33 Kévin Denkey scorer, Cercle Brugge...

Aggressive speeder drove away the police in Leonding...

April 27: the Gulf 7 town hall sets...

CHOCOLATE AND EASTER

Flood alert level 1 applies to the Elbe...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy