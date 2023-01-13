The Party Branch of the Municipal Veterans Service Center carried out the theme party day activity of “strengthening pre-holiday warning education and building a clean and honest ideological defense line”



The Spring Festival is approaching. In order to ensure the pre-holiday “cleanness gate” and build a clean “firewall”, recently, the Party Branch of the Municipal Veterans Service Center launched a party day activity with the theme of “strengthening pre-holiday warning education and building a clean and honest ideological defense line”.

At the meeting, party members and cadres focused on watching the warning education film, and communicated and studied the “Notice of the Jiaxing Municipal Commission of Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China on 7 Mental Issues Violating the Eight Regulations of the Central Committee” and the relevant requirements of the main leaders of the bureau on the integrity of the festival.

The meeting emphasized that the Spring Festival is a period of frequent occurrence of “four winds”. All party members and cadres must tighten the string of integrity and self-discipline. Be self-disciplined, diligent and thrifty, and put an end to illegal eating and drinking, food waste, etc.; be prepared for danger in times of peace, stick to your post, and do a solid job in various tasks such as being on duty during the Spring Festival.