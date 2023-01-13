On January 12, the Party Group of the General Administration of Sport of China held an enlarged meeting to convey the spirit of learning General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the spirit of the plenary session, and to study and deploy the sports system to study and implement the work. Gao Zhidan, director of the State Sports General Administration and secretary of the party group, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting believed that the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection is an important meeting held at the key node of the new era and new journey. General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered an important speech, emphasizing that we must stand at the height of the long-term governance of the party, the long-term stability of the country, and the happiness and well-being of the people, and regard comprehensive and strict governance of the party as a long-term strategy and eternal task of the party, always adhere to the problem-oriented approach, and maintain strategic focus , Carry forward the spirit of thorough self-revolution, always blow the charge, adhere to the strict tone, strict measures, and strict atmosphere for a long time, and carry out the party’s great self-revolution to the end. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech has far-reaching ideas, profound thoughts, and rich connotations. It deeply analyzes the causes, main manifestations, and solutions to the unique problems of large parties. The strategic deployment provides a fundamental basis for the organization to unswervingly promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party.

The meeting requested that the sports front should take the study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the spirit of the Second Plenary Session of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection as an important political task, combine it with the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, grasp the essence of the spirit, learn to understand and practice, and use Effective political supervision ensures the effective implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee. Resolutely implement the new arrangements and new requirements made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on the implementation of the spirit of the eight central regulations, persevere in rectifying the “four winds”, scientifically and accurately target rectification of formalism and bureaucracy, and normalize and long-term rectify enjoyment To avoid the wind of doctrine and extravagance, and constantly create a clean and upright environment for sports development. Promoting discipline building with a high sense of political responsibility, urging leading cadres to take the lead and setting an example in observing and implementing discipline, and mobilizing the majority of party members and cadres to truly enforce discipline and establish rules, so that Tie Ji can “grow teeth” and show off his power. And let the cadres pay attention, wake up, and stop. Unswervingly punish corruption, and improve the ability and level of integrated promotion of not daring to be corrupt, not being able to be corrupt, and not wanting to be corrupt. Consolidation and compaction comprehensively and strictly govern the responsibility of the party to form an overall joint force of supervision.

The meeting emphasized that the Party Group of the General Administration of Sports will take the initiative to accept the supervision of the Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Team stationed in the General Administration of Sports, fully support the Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Team stationed in the General Administration of Sports in fulfilling their duties, continue to increase the leadership of the Discipline Inspection Commission of the directly affiliated organs, and jointly push the comprehensive and strict governance of the party to the deep. In the near future, the General Administration of Sports will hold the 2023 Work Conference on Party Style and Clean Government Construction and Anti-Corruption Work to arrange and deploy Party style and clean government construction and anti-corruption work, and play a leading and guarantee role in comprehensively and strictly governing the party to ensure that sports work is always along the lines of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party. Move forward in the direction of the central guidance.

At the meeting, Wang Ruilian, deputy director of the General Administration of Sports and deputy secretary of the party group, conveyed “Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the second plenary session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection” (Xinhua News Agency, January 9). Xi Hua, leader of the supervision team and member of the party group, conveyed the “Communication of the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Disciplinary Inspection of the Communist Party of China” and informed the relevant work.

Comrades in charge of various departments of the General Administration of Sports, principal comrades in charge of the party and government of the directly affiliated units in Beijing, principal comrades in charge of the Chinese Football Association, Chinese Basketball Association, Chinese Athletics Association, China Sports Industry, and China Sports Group attended the meeting. Comrades in charge of the discipline inspection and supervision team stationed in the General Administration of Sports attended the meeting. (Reposted from page 01 of “China Sports Daily” on January 13)