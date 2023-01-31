According to the deployment of the central government and the requirements of the municipal party committee, on January 30, the party group of the municipal government held the 2022 democratic life meeting. Hu Henghua, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee, mayor of the municipal government, and secretary of the party group, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The party group of the municipal government attaches great importance to this democratic life meeting, carefully organizes study and seminars, extensively solicits opinions and suggestions, conducts in-depth heart-to-heart talks, and writes comparative inspection materials closely related to the theme of the meeting, making full preparations for the democratic life meeting.

The meeting notified the implementation of the rectification measures of the party history learning and education special democratic life meeting of the municipal government party group and the solicitation of opinions for this democratic life meeting. On behalf of the party group of the municipal government, Hu Henghua conducted a comparative inspection to find out the problems, analyze the reasons, and propose rectification plans. Hu Henghua spoke first, and other party members made comparisons and inspections one by one, criticizing and helping each other.

In his concluding speech, Hu Henghua pointed out that this democratic life meeting is the first democratic life meeting held by the party leadership of the new municipal government. The effective promotion of rectification measures is a profound ideological baptism, political physical examination and party spirit tempering, which is very helpful for the party group of the municipal government to enhance unity, improve work, and fulfill missions.

Hu Henghua emphasized that it is necessary to take this democratic life meeting as a new starting point, adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, keep in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s entrustment, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and conscientiously implement the Sixth Municipal Party Congress The Congress and the Second Plenary Session of the Sixth Municipal Party Committee decided to further strengthen the construction of the municipal government’s leading party group, to be aware of responsibilities, shoulder responsibilities, and perform responsibilities with a more energetic spirit to promote the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The various goals and tasks of the new era will be implemented in Chongqing, and the new era and new journey will be comprehensively built to build a socialist modernized new Chongqing. A good start and a good start. First, we must talk about politics with a clear-cut stand, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two maintenances”, and constantly improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political integrity. Executive power, always maintain political loyalty, improve political ability, strictly enforce political discipline and rules, and resolutely achieve “the General Secretary has orders, the Party Central Committee has deployments, and Chongqing sees action.” Second, we must comprehensively and systematically grasp learning, unremittingly use Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to condense our hearts and souls, strive to learn more deeply, understand more thoroughly, and use them better, and consciously be a loyal practitioner of the party’s innovative theory. Third, we must perform our duties with due diligence, vigorously promote the style of investigation and research, strengthen the concept of the system, strengthen practical training, carry forward the spirit of struggle, and continuously enhance the ability to promote high-quality development, serve the masses, and prevent and resolve risks. Fourth, we must unite and work hard to promote development, strengthen the work orientation of steady progress and efficiency, eliminate dangers, reform and change, and benefit the people, implement the government’s annual goals and tasks with the spirit of nailing nails, and promote economic and social development to continuously achieve new breakthroughs sexual progress. Fifth, we must continue to change our style of work, persevere in implementing the spirit of the eight central regulations, persevere in correcting formalism and bureaucracy, lead the new trend of the times with a good style of work, correct discipline with a strict tone, and fight against corruption and punish evil with a zero-tolerance attitude. Effectively implement the political responsibility of governing the party and governing the party to all aspects of the whole process of government work.