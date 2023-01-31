Goes into Florian Thauvingoes out John Victor Makengovirtually a Lorient player (in exchange for 10 million plus 3 possible bonuses), a matter of medical visits.

There is time until 20, then the winter market window will also close, the repair market was once said, a definition that is good for defining the maneuvers of Udinese who are meditating on the final straight to put in their “engine ” not only Thauvin, the 30-year-old Frenchman chosen to replace the injured man Gerard Deulofeuforced to undergo surgery to restore stability to his right knee. Gino Pozzo could build another attack couple in addition to the now owner composed of Isaac Success e norberto betobut to do so he will have to fix some pieces.

Thauvin, as anticipated in the past few hours, will be the key to restoring unpredictability to the advanced department.

The Orléans forward has terminated his contract with Tigres (the Mexicans have identified a replacement, Diego Lainez of Betis on loan now to Braga) and returned to Europe, where he was also appreciated by Olympiakos.

We are now down to the details: visits to Rome (at the Villa Stuart clinic) and signing the contract.

But, as mentioned, this may not be the only piece of a puzzle to be completed in the sprint, yielding Ilija Nestorovski appreciated by Sampdoria, but also by Reggina and Cosenza in B.

And that point should be included in the list of Andrea Subtil another “pure” striker and Watford has the Albanian-Italian Rey Manaj in the squad, formerly of Inter, Barcelona and Spezia who now plays (slightly) and is further closed by the purchase of Benfica Henrique Araujo and of the released Britt Assombalongareturning from the experience with the Adana of Vincent Montella.

On Manaj, however, a series of considerations must be made: he would arrive on loan (given the heavy engagement) and would claim space in terms of playing time, which Nestorovski has not done so far. All reflections to make, as well as those on the midfield after the sale of Makengo.

Its “box” should be covered with the displacement of Roberto Pereyra in the median, given that they should play on the right wing in the second round Kingsley Ehizibue and alternatively Festy Ebosele.

However, in the last few hours he has been requested on loan by the ds Salernitana Morgan De Saintsalready in business with Pozzo in this session for having taken over the ex William Troost Ekong dal Watford.