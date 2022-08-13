Listen to the audio version of the article

Not only the controversial proposal to tax the succession of large assets (over 5 million euros) to obtain a dowry of at least 10 thousand euros for eighteen-year-olds. And not just the latest idea on the school: to bring the salaries of Italian teachers to EU levels in five years with a commitment to the Treasury between 6 and 8 billion, “to be financed starting from the 75 billion of the European 2021 program- 2027, to be considered net of the funds already provided for in the NRP “(the PD program aims at 10 billion on the school as a whole).

Program focused on three pillars

Enrico Letta – who yesterday presented the new symbol of the Democratic and Progressive Democratic Party to seal the return of Roberto Speranza’s Bersanians and the entry of Enzo Maraio’s Socialists – is filing the vast program that will be approved by the party leadership over the weekend. A multi-page program, in 40 areas, focusing on three pillars: Sustainable development and transition; Social infrastructure (work and welfare); Rights (starting from the Ius scholae in favor of young children of immigrants).

Enhancement of Industry 4.0

In the first part, which Il Sole 24 Ore was able to see, the theme of ecological transition is fundamental (it is no coincidence that yesterday Letta also presented the electric minibus with which he will campaign around the country in the coming weeks). And business policies are consequently geared towards innovation and reconversion. The tool remains the enhancement of Industry 4.0: “Expanding the” Industry 4.0 “model, envisaged in the Pnrr, to 2030 using the tax lever to encourage innovative and sustainable investments in the various sectors (for example through tax credit, increasing the share of co-financing and making it cumulative with other forms of financing) “.

Implement Pnrr projects to support businesses

And again: “Extend the 50% personal income tax deduction to all types of under-35 startups for individuals who invest up to 100 thousand euros in risk capital currently provided for only innovative startups. Implement Pnrr projects to support businesses (reorganization of support tools for female entrepreneurs, strengthening tax incentives for investments in innovative start-ups and SMEs, strengthening Special Economic Zones, supporting the internationalization of SMEs, etc.) . Consolidate governance and strengthen measures to attract direct investments from abroad (FDI) and encourage the “reshoring” of companies (Development contracts, Zes, opportunities related to industrial crises, scouting and communication abroad, legislative and regulatory simplification ) “.

Voucher to all students for the purchase of a computer

In addition to the refinancing of the Women’s Enterprise Fund, making the incentives permanent, the establishment of “a National Fund for the right to digital connection, co-financed by the savings of the 1.2 Pnrr mission (approximately 1.2 billion)” with the which one to offer, among other things, a voucher to all students for the purchase of a computer.