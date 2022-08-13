On paper, the “Peak” is one of the most balanced challenges of the first day of the championship: the prediction and the odds in view of Sunday evening

On Sunday at 8.45pm the season in Spezia and Empoli begins at the Alberto Picco Stadium. A season that starts with the usual conditions of salvation, but which presents some unknowns not just given the large market of the two teams. Added to this is also the change of the technical guide: Gotti took over from Andreazzoli, surprisingly exonerated, while Thiago Motta – after a difficult stay. signed the consensual resolution leaving room for Paolo Zanetti, a veteran of the troubled experience with Venezia.

HOW THE TEAMS ARRIVE — The hosts have only collected one defeat in the pre-season phase. The one against Bochum in Gotti’s first test match. Then the victories in sequence against Jablonec and Padova with 8 goals in two games. Then came the first official clash of the Italian Cup dated 6 August: on that occasion the Ligurians kept the game in balance for about an hour against Como, before spreading and fixing the score at 5-1. On the other hand, Zanetti’s debut in the Cup was unfortunate, lost in the last second of extra time at the hands of Spal. Rewinding the tape, the friendly victory of measure against Trabzonspor with a goal by the newly arrived Mattia Destro should be noted.

PREVIOUS — In the top flight, Spezia and Empoli met only twice. We are talking about last season when in the first leg it was the own goals by Marchizza and Nikolaou that raised the challenge to 1-1. On the return, an equal without goals was staged at the “Castellani”. In 2020, on the other hand, during the Serie B championship, it was Spezia who imposed themselves by measure, 1-0, confirming a game that historically does not abound in goals. See also Juventus!Rebic scores Milan's first goal in three consecutive games

THE PRONOSTIC OF SPEZIA – EMPOLI — The indications given by the two teams in the Italian Cup are the only certain references to cling to. On the one hand, the Ligurians have won and convinced. On the other hand, Empoli still seems to be looking for the square with the new coach. But a draw cannot be ruled out either, which came in four of the last five direct matches. The forecast therefore goes towards a double chance, with less than three goals scored: the 1X + Under 2.5 is given at 2.50 on Goldbet, at 2.45 on Snai, while it drops to 2.25 on Sisal Matchpoint. The favorite for 1X2 at the end of the 90 minutes is Spezia, at 2.45 on Snai, at 2.50 on Sisal and Goldbet.

12 August

