(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) China is expected to reach the peak of the epidemic ahead of schedule. “What to do after ‘Yangkang'” has attracted attention

China News Agency, Beijing, December 25 (Reporter Li Chun) At present, some places in China speculate that there are hundreds of thousands of new coronavirus infections every day, and many places predict that the peak of this round of epidemics is coming soon. As more and more infected people’s nucleic acids and antigens turn negative, the topic of “what to do after ‘Yangkang'” has also attracted more and more attention.

The peak of the epidemic in Zhejiang may arrive early

According to the press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Zhejiang Province on December 25, at present, the number of newly reported positive cases in Zhejiang has exceeded 1 million. According to the results of recent case monitoring and community sampling surveys, the infection situation is predicted. , it is expected that the peak in Zhejiang will arrive ahead of schedule, and it will enter a high plateau around New Year’s Day, with a maximum of 2 million new positive people per day, and the peak period is expected to last for about a week.

According to media reports, on December 23, the Qingdao Municipal Health and Health Commission stated that according to the monitoring data, the number of newly infected people in Qingdao is currently 490,000 to 530,000 people per day, and the number of newly infected people in Qingdao will increase by 10% in the next two days. The growth rate increases.

The WeChat official account of the Dongguan Municipal Health and Health Bureau also posted on the evening of the 23rd that, based on digital model predictions combined with expert assessment and judgment, the number of infected people in Dongguan is currently increasing at a scale of 250,000 to 300,000 per day, and the growth rate is getting faster and faster.

The website of the National Health Commission of China released a message on the 25th: From now on, daily epidemic information will no longer be released, and relevant epidemic information will be released by the China Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research. The reporter combed and found that from January 11, 2020 to December 24, 2022, the National Health and Medical Commission has released daily epidemic information for 1079 consecutive days.

Many places no longer provide free nucleic acid testing

Recently, many places have continued to adjust their nucleic acid testing policies. Among them, Kunming City, Yunnan Province recently issued a notice that from January 1, 2023, free nucleic acid testing services will no longer be provided. People who need nucleic acid testing will implement “willing to check all” and can go to the nucleic acid sampling point for testing at their own expense.

Kunming City also requires that medical institutions should further scientifically set up sampling points to provide convenient services for public nucleic acid testing, and the testing fee will be implemented in accordance with the relevant regulations on the nucleic acid testing fee of the new coronavirus in Yunnan Province.

On the 24th, Taishun County, Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province issued a notice that from December 26th, the convenient nucleic acid sampling points will be adjusted to provide “willing to do all the testing” fee-based services for people who need nucleic acid testing.

Lianjiang, Fuqing, Yongtai and other places in Fujian Province also recently issued notices to suspend or cancel the mixed collection of nucleic acid testing and implement single-tube testing at their own expense.

In May of this year, the Office of the National Medical Insurance Administration of China and the Medical Treatment Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council issued a notice requiring all localities to reduce the price of a single test for a new coronavirus nucleic acid test to no more than 16 yuan per person before June 10.

The public is concerned about “what to do after ‘Yangkang'”

As more and more infected people’s nucleic acids and antigens turn negative, the topic of “what to do after ‘Yangkang'” has attracted much attention.

Regarding whether the symptoms will be more severe after the second infection with the new crown virus, Wang Linghang, director of the emergency department of Beijing Ditan Hospital affiliated to Capital Medical University, said that it is “unlikely”. At present, mainstream foreign reports show that the risk of multiple infections on health is increased. However, the virulence of the Omicron mutant strain is low, and the threat of secondary infection or multiple infections to individuals in the acute phase is still limited.

Li Tong, director of the General Infection Department of Beijing You’an Hospital, once said that if the strain mutates further, or a newer mutant strain appears in the future, the risk of secondary infection will increase. Generally speaking, after “Yangkang”, people with normal immunity have a very small risk of secondary infection within six months. The closer the strain, the longer the protection time, and the farther away, the shorter the protection time.

According to experts, the incidence of cardiovascular diseases such as myocarditis after viral infection may be high, and the majority of the patients are children and young and middle-aged people under the age of 40. Mild cases may have no symptoms at all, and may also manifest as chest tightness, chest pain, palpitations, fatigue, and limited activity. Severe cases may present with heart failure or even cardiogenic shock.

According to recent media reports, Cao Bin, deputy director of the China-Japan Friendship Hospital, director of the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, and deputy director of the National Center for Respiratory Medicine, said that a large number of severe cases of patients are caused by viral pneumonia, which mostly occurs in vulnerable groups, such as 65. The elderly over the age of 10, obesity, combined underlying diseases, tumors, immunodeficiency, etc. However, patients without obvious underlying diseases can also cause Omicron virus pneumonia.

Cao Bin said that Omicron viral pneumonia is characterized by diffuse ground-glass opacity in both lungs, often one week after infection. “Now we have seen many critically ill patients with severe respiratory failure, requiring prone position mechanical ventilation, and even shock caused by the virus.” (End)

