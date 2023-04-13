Home News The Pentagon and the ‘leaked’ documents | Independent Urdu
The Pentagon and the 'leaked' documents

The Pentagon and the 'leaked' documents

U.S. officials are scrambling to track down the source of a recent series of highly classified military and intelligence documents leaked online, detailing everything from Ukraine’s air defenses to Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

Some Western security experts and US officials say they suspect that the documents may have been leaked by someone in the US.

According to the Reuters news agency, the officials said that the topics discussed in the documents included Ukraine, China, the Middle East and Africa, suggesting that they were obtained by a US citizen rather than an ally. What is common?

Former senior US Defense Department official Michael Milroy told Reuters in an interview that ‘the focus now is that this is an American leak because many of the documents were only in American hands.’

The cartoonist of Independent Arabia has tried to shed light on this possible leak in his own cartoon.

