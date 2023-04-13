On the afternoon of this April 12, the fall of a part of the structure of the El Alambrado Bridge over the La Vieja River, which connects the municipalities of Corozal and Caicedonia, in the department of Valle del Cauca, was reported. The bridge was built in 1968, and delivered to the Autopistas del Café concession in 2005.

In the face of this emergency, Autopistas del Café put all its resources into addressing the situation, prioritizing care for injured people. Likewise, in coordination with the police, a mobility plan has been implemented for the diversion of traffic and the safe transit of users.

For now, Autopistas del Café has begun the pertinent investigations to determine the causes of the collapse of the structure, with the help of technicians and experts.

Meanwhile, the concession has enabled the La Paila, Zarzal, Cartago, Pereira and Calarcá route, for drivers traveling from the department of Valle del Cauca to La Línea. In the same way, for those who travel from La Línea to the Valley, they can take the Calarcá, Pereira, Cartago and Zarzal route.